BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Resource Capital Corp
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 core loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Book value of $14.16 per common share at March 31, 2017, as compared to $14.17 per common share at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.