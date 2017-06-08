BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Resource Capital:
* Says its unit Primary Capital Mortgage disposed of certain assets and liabilities - sec filing
* Says the certain assets and liabilities related to residential mortgage loans
* Resource Capital - purchase price consists of about $2.2 million of cash paid at closing plus additional consideration based on future loan production Source text: (bit.ly/2sXhShO) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes