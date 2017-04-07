BRIEF-Veritas Investments says initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
April 7 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund:
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund - on April 3, unit entered certain deal of purchase, sale between RRE Park Hill, Knightvest acquisitions
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund - pursuant to deal RRE Park Hill to sell apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas for about $19.5 million
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.