April 5 Resources Connection Inc:

* Resources connection, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resources Connection Inc - implemented three strategic initiatives, initiatives include reducing SG&A expenses by approximately $7.0 million per year

* Resources Connection-implementation of strategic initiatives to result in reduction in overhead expenses, head count; to be completed by end of Q4 2017

* Resources Connection-reducing SG&A expenses to result in charge of about $2.0-2.5 million in Q4 related primarily to severance expenses,office consolidations