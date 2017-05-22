BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 U.S. FDA:
* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly
* Respironics recalling V60 non-invasive ventilator because pins within internal cable may become loose over time due to low frequency vibration
* Says 20,690 units nationwide of Respironics V60 non-invasive ventilators recalled
* Says has identified Respironics V60 non-invasive ventilators recall as a Class I recall
* Loose pins within internal cable may prevent data to be transferred between motor & control board, triggering ventilator to shut down unexpectedly Source text - (bit.ly/2q3BBzk)
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.