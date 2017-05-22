UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 RESTAMAX OYJ:
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
* RESTAMAX PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED JARNO SUOMINEN, 44, AS TEMPORARY CEO OF GROUP AS OF 22 MAY 2017
* SUOMINEN CURRENTLY WORKS AS RESTAMAX'S CFO AND WILL ALSO CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT POST. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources