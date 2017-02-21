UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Restamax Oyj:
* Q4 turnover 34.4 million euros ($36.41 million) versus 31.5 million year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 5.9 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* Expects group's turnover to increase and profitability to remain on a good level in 2017 financial year
* Says goal is to reach a turnover of 180 million euros by end of 2018
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.30 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources