Feb 21 Restamax Oyj:

* Q4 turnover 34.4 million euros ($36.41 million) versus 31.5 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 5.9 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Expects group's turnover to increase and profitability to remain on a good level in 2017 financial year

* Says goal is to reach a turnover of 180 million euros by end of 2018

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.30 euro per share