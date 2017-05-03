May 3 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - issuers priced their previously announced offering of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2022

* 2017 senior notes were priced at 100.000% of their face value

* Upsized offering of 2017 senior notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,000 million to $1,500 million