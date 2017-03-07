UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 8 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :
* Board has approved a change in company's structure with effect from 1 March 2017
* Says has completed acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants
* Ian Letele has been appointed country CEO of New Zealand division
* Ian letele will be supported by herman pretorius as NZ CFO
* Co will comprise and report to shareholders on basis of three geographically separate operating divisions
* Hawaiian operations will have Kevin Kurihara as country CEO and Brent Matsumoto as CFO
* Australian business will continue to be headed up by Adrian Holness as country CEO and Ashley Jones as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
SANTIAGO, June 16 Arauco, a unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA, confirmed on Friday that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, with the purpose of exploring "a possible investment."