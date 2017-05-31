June 1 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd

* Q1 sales up 67 pct following Australian And Hawaiian acquisitions

* Group same store sales for quarter were up 7.2 pct

* Total company store numbers were up by 83 for quarter end

* Qtrly total sales were NZ$161.2 million, an increase of NZ$64.6 million on equivalent period last year