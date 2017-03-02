March 3 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd -

* YUM! approves acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants Inc

* Received approval from YUM! (subject to payment of all fees on settlement) to proceed with transaction

* Settlement is expected to occur within next two weeks.

* "NPAT (excluding non-trading) will be at lower end of previously announced $30-32 million guidance"

* "Delay in settlement means that there was no contribution from Hawaiian Operations in FY ended 27 February 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: