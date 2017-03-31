March 31 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands - on March 27, 2 indirect units entered into an incremental facility amendment to credit agreement dated as of October 27, 2014

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental amendment provides for incremental term loan in aggregate principal amount of $1.3 billion - SEC filing

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental term loan matures on February 17, 2024

* Restaurant Brands International - incremental amendment entered into in connection with co's acquisition of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2okesaW) Further company coverage: