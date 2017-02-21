Feb 21 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc agrees to acquire
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - deal for $79.00 per
share in cash, or $1.8 billion.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI will finance
transaction with cash on hand and a financing commitment from
J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - following closing of
transaction, Popeyes will continue to be managed independently
in U.S.
