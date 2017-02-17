Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 17 Resurs Holding AB (publ):
* Resurs Bank issues 300 million Swedish crowns ($33.84 million) of senior unsecured bonds
* Bonds have maturity of 3 years and will be listed at Nasdaq Stockholm
* 3-year bonds are issued under Resurs Bank's MTN programme (total frame of 3 billion crowns) with coupon of 3-month STIBOR +1.55 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8657 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.