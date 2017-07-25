FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resverlogix receives approval pathway from the FDA as to the inclusion of USA patients in the phase 3 betonmace trial
July 25, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Resverlogix receives approval pathway from the FDA as to the inclusion of USA patients in the phase 3 betonmace trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* Resverlogix receives approval pathway from the FDA as to the inclusion of usa patients in the phase 3 betonmace trial

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍receipt of a positive type c written response from division of metabolism and endocrinology products of U.S. FDA

* Resverlogix Corp- ‍agreed to make adjustments to existing betonmace study protocol and to update investigator's brochure and informed consent documents​

* Resverlogix-FDA approval to proceed with phase 3 betonmace trial in USA well timed, should not have major impact on total duration of betonmace trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

