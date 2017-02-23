Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 23 Resverlogix Corp:
* Resverlogix - study to evaluate if treatment with apabetalone with standard of care decreases alkaline phosphatase in comparison to placebo and soc
* Resverlogix reports positive FDA type B meeting on design issues relating to a proposed phase 2A kidney dialysis trial
* Resverlogix Corp - in light of guidance received from FDA, phase 2A study design will be separated in two parts
* Resverlogix Corp - part a of study will involve a single-dose pharmacokinetic (PK) study in eight patients receiving hemodialysis
* Resverlogix Corp - PK results from part a will influence dose selection for part B study
* Resverlogix Corp - part B study will be a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, sequential cross-over study with apabetalone
* Resverlogix Corp - intends to file an official investigative new drug (IND) application and proceed with planned phase 2A clinical trial in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds MacKenzie comment, share price)
* Kerr Mines announces $5 million non-brokered private placement