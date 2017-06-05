June 6 Retail Food Group Ltd

* Notes trading in co's shares yesterday was well in excess of normal volumes, & that share price retracted c.11.3% over course of trading day

* Retail food group- attributes recent trading to two reports issued by ubs on afternoon of friday, 2 june 2017

* Retail food group - "has been no change to rfg's business model or underlying cash flows, and rfg's lenders are aware of impending accounting changes"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: