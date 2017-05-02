May 2 Retail Properties Of America Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.00

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.28

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.00 to $1.05

* Retail Properties Of America Inc - expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.91 to $0.96 per share in 2017

* Retail properties of america inc - revised 2017 same store noi growth range of 1.25% to 2.25% from 2.0% to 3.0%;

* Maintaining its 2017 operating ffo attributable to common shareholders guidance range of $1.00 to $1.05 per share