April 10 Harland Clarke Holdings Corp:
* Retailmenot to be acquired by harland clarke holdings for
$11.60 per share in cash
* Retailmenot Inc - transaction, which has been unanimously
approved by Retailmenot's board of directors, has an equity
value of approximately $630 million
* Retailmenot-Deal to be effected through tender offer by a
wholly-owned unit of HCH for all of outstanding shares of series
1 common stock of retailmenot
* Retailmenot Inc - upon completion of transaction,
Retailmenot will become a privately held company
* Retailmenot Inc says in light of transition, Retailmenot
will not provide earnings guidance going forward
