March 2 Retrophin Inc
* Retrophin inc says phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to
initiate in second half of 2017
* Retrophin inc - interim analysis of proteinuria to serve
as basis for nda filing for accelerated approval
* Retrophin inc - net product sales for q4 of 2016 were
$37.3 million, compared to net product sales of $30.4 million
for same period in 2015
* Retrophin inc - company expects full year 2017 net product
sales to be in range of $150.0 to $160.0 million
* Retrophin provides sparsentan regulatory update; reports
fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
