Feb 22 Return Energy Inc
* Return Energy announces private placement
* Return Energy Inc - return intends to issue up to 25
million units at a price of $0.12 per unit 23.1 million cde fts
at a price of $0.13 per cde fts
* Return Energy Inc - intends to issue up to 7.1 million cee
fts at a price of $0.14 per cee fts
* Return Energy Inc - proceeds of offering to be used by
return to further development activities in Rycroft, Gordondale,
and Valhalla areas of Alberta
* Return Energy Inc - intends to close a first tranche of
offering on or about February 28, 2017 with a second and final
tranche closing in March 2017
