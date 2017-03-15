March 15 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance therapeutics inc- on march 14, 2017 co entered
into services agreement with ajinomoto althea, inc.- sec filing
* Revance therapeutics-under agreement,althea has agreed to
provide co with future source of commercial fill/finish services
for neuromodulator products
* Revance therapeutics inc- services agreement has an
initial term that will expire in seven years
* Revance therapeutics- agreement provides co expanded
capacity,second source of drug product manufacturing to support
launch of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection (rt002)
