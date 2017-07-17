FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 17, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources Corp

* Revelo sells san guillermo and reprado gold-silver projects to austral gold

* Revelo - signed letter of intent with austral gold allowing austral to purchase co's gold-silver projects at san guillermo & reprado in northern chile

* Revelo resources corp - austral to purchase projects in exchange for common shares in austral and a royalty on future production from projects

* Revelo resources - loi allows austral to gain 100 percent interest in san guillermo and reprado projects in exchange for 10 million common shares in austral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.