Feb 21 Reven Housing Reit Inc

* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - total contract purchase price for 27 properties is $2.1 million, excluding closing costs and subject to certain adjustments

* Reven Housing REIT - purchase and sale agreement is for purchase of a portfolio of up to 27 single-family homes located in memphis, tennessee Source text: (bit.ly/2m9ulwi) Further company coverage: