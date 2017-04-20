BRIEF- NanoCarrier announces licenses contract with Todai TLO
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
April 20 REVENIO GROUP OYJ
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* 2017 NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG
* 2017 PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A HEALTHY LEVEL DESPITE GROWTH INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon:
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21