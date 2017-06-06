June 6 REV Group Inc:

* Revenue Group, Inc. reports strong fiscal second quarter 20171 results and provides updated full fiscal year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $545.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue Group Inc - ‍now expects full fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures to be in range of $45 to $50 million​

* Revenue Group Inc - ‍now expect full-year fiscal 2017 net income of $36 to $39 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: