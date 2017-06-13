June 13 Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* On June 9, 2017, company and Kreos entered into first amendment to loan agreement

* Rewalk Robotics says pursuant to amendment, an amount equal to $3 million of outstanding principal is subject to repayment - SEC filing

Pursuant to amendment, outstanding principal amount was reduced by such amount to $14.2 million