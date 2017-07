July 17 (Reuters) - Rewardle Holdings Ltd

* Asx alert-underwritten rights issue to raise $2m-rxh.ax

* Announces 1 for 1.4 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2 million

* Offer price for entitlement offer will be 1.5 cents per new share