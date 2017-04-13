BRIEF-Ses Networks and Orange Central African Republic partner to reinforce connectivity in country
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
April 13 Reworld Media SA:
* Announces its project of merger-absorption of Sporever SA
* Transaction was subject of a merger agreement signed on April 13, 2017
* Boards of directors of Sporever and Reworld Media met on April 11, 2017 and approved terms of merger-absorbtion
* Merger ratio to be set at 0.5 Reworld Media shares for 1 Sporever share (price of 3 euros ($3.2) per share for Reworld Media and € 1.5 per share for Sporever)
* The merger would have a retroactive effect on the accounting and fiscal plan as of January 1, 2017
* Share capital of Reworld Media would thus be composed of 34,612,958 shares in total at the end of the operation Source text: bit.ly/2ow2XvW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.