May 29 REWORLD MEDIA SA:

* ANNOUNCES MERGER AND ABSORPTION OF SPOREVER

* IS CARRIED OUT ON EXCHANGE PARITY OF 0.50 REWORLD MEDIA'S SHARE FOR 1 SHARE OF SPOREVER

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 53 672 AS RESULT OF MERGER

* AS RESULT OF MERGER, IS TO ISSUE 2 683 619 SHARES WHICH WILL BE CHANGED TO 5 367 239 SHARES OF SPOREVER AND WILL BE ALLOCATED DIRECTLY TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SPOREVER