BRIEF-First Cobalt signs letter of intent with CobalTech
* Entered letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech mining through a share exchange transaction
May 24 Rex American Resources Corp
* Rex American Resources’ first quarter diluted EPS rises 61% to $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 sales rose 12.9 percent to $113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Capital markets activity in Brazil will fail to grow significantly as long as state lenders keep the country's companies hooked on cheap credit, the securities industry watchdog said on Wednesday.