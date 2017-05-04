May 4 Rex Energy Corp:
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and
operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected
production growth in 2018
* Expect 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth in
2018
* Sees 2017 exit rate production growth (Dec. 2017 versus.
Dec. 2016) of 15pct - 20pct
* Targeting two-year compounded annual production growth
rate of 15pct - 20pct by 2018
* Sees exit rate production growth for 2018 of 10pct - 15pct
(Dec. 2018 versus. Dec. 2017)
* Rex Energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017
are expected to be in range of $115.0 - $130.0 million
* Estimates for average daily production remain in range of
194.0 - 204.0 MMCFE/D for FY 2017
* Full-Year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are
expected to be in range of $65.0 - $80.0 million
* For full-year 2018, Rex Energy estimates that average
daily production will be in range of 255.0 - 265.0 MMCFE/D
* Production growth in 2017 and 2018 to result in about $8.0
million - $9.0 million reduction in unutilized processing
capacity fees
