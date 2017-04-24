BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Rex Energy Corp
* Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D, consisting of 110.1 MMCF/D of natural gas, 9.7 MBOE/D of NGLS, 0.8 MBOE/D of condensate
* During Q1 of 2017, realized natural gas prices, before effects of hedging, improved approximately 42 pct as compared to Q4 2016
* Continues to expect full-year 2017 realized C3+ NGL prices to average approximately 50 pct - 55 pct of WTI
* Four Wells on Wilson Pad are expected to be placed into sales in Q3 of 2017
* Expect to see "substantial production growth" in back half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.