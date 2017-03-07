BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Rex Energy Corp:
* Production from continuing operations for Q4 of 2016 was 194.9 mmcfe/d, a 12% year-over-year increase
* Rex Energy Corp - operating revenue from continuing operations for 3 months ended dec 31, 2016 was $48.0 million, represents increase of 75%
* Rex Energy - operating revenue from continuing operations for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $48.0 million, which represents an increase of 75%
* Sees Q1 2017 production 173.0 - 175.0 mmcfe/d
* Sees FY 2017 production 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d
* Sees FY 2017 net operational capital expenditures $70.0 - $80.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.