Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rexahn announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Expects that reverse stock split will be effective on May 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.