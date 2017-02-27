BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces strategic review
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - objective of strategic review is to evaluate operations of business and may include a sale of all or a portion of business
Feb 27 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - Rexahn's cash and investments totaled approximately $20.3 million as of December 31, 2016
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
* IC Potash says non-brokered offering of up to 20 million units of company at a price of $0.05 per unit