May 1 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $16.5 million and sells property for $6.9 million

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - proceeds from disposition and borrowings under company's line of credit were used to fund acquisition

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - deal partially funded with disposition proceeds through 1031 exchange