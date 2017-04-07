UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Rexlot Holdings Ltd
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Aggregate subscription price of subscription shares is hk$254.6 million and aggregate principal amount of convertible bonds is hk$348 million
* Co conditionally agreed to allot, and subscriber agreed to subscribe for shares at subscription price of hk$0.134 per share and convertible bonds
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from share subscription and cb subscription will be approximately hk$602.6 million and hk$600.1 million
* Subscriber is Keen Start Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources