April 7 Rexlot Holdings Ltd

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Aggregate subscription price of subscription shares is hk$254.6 million and aggregate principal amount of convertible bonds is hk$348 million

* Co conditionally agreed to allot, and subscriber agreed to subscribe for shares at subscription price of hk$0.134 per share and convertible bonds

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from share subscription and cb subscription will be approximately hk$602.6 million and hk$600.1 million

* Subscriber is Keen Start