* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada

* Reyes Holdings - letter of intent announced today involves west operating unit of Coca-Cola refreshments, which is part of Coca-Cola Company

* Reyes Holdings - agreement is part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's U.S. bottling territories by end of 2017

