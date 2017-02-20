UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Rezidor Hotel Group AB
* The board of Rezidor recommends the shareholders not to accept HNA Tourism Group's mandatory offer of SEK 34.86 per share
* Says unanimously recommends the shareholders not to accept the offer. The offer does not reflect the value of Rezidor from a financial perspective.
* On December 22, 2016, HNA Tourism Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary HNA Sweden Hospitality Management AB, announced a mandatory cash tender offer to the shareholders of Rezidor to acquire all outstanding shares in Rezidor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources