April 14 RfTech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 20 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is April 17, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 8,000 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/odxIBy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)