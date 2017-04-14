BRIEF-HPE says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 RfTech Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 20 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is April 17, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 8,000 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/odxIBy
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 15 The scene outside the courthouse where 12 jurors are determining Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial devolved on Thursday into a circus-like atmosphere, complete with dramatic confrontations, marching drummers and a bubble machine.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.