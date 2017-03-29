BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Rgc Resources Inc
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
* Note replaces revolving line of credit note dated March 31, 2016 in original principal amount of $24 million - SEC filing
* Note expires on march 31, 2019
* In connection with note, co's unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement as of March 27, with Wells Fargo
* Amendment revises original credit agreement by extending expiration date for advances under note to March 31, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2nAbSfe) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.