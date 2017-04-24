BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Rgs Energy
* RGS Energy issues business update
* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 gross sales $3,017 million
* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1,960 million
* RGS Energy - positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in U.S. residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9 pct in 2017
* Targets achieving break-even results in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.