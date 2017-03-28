UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 RH -
* RH reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 12 percent
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 16 to 20 percent
* RH sees fy 2017 adjusted net income growth in range of 26% to 55%
* Qtrly comparable brand revenues declined 18% compared to a 9% increase last year
* Sees q1 adjusted net income in range of $0.8 to $2.4 million
* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.02-$0.06
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.78-$2.19
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures $140-$160 million
* Gaap net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $586.7 million from $647.2 million
* Adjusted net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $590.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources