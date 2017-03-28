March 28 RH -

* RH reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 12 percent

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 16 to 20 percent

* RH sees fy 2017 adjusted net income growth in range of 26% to 55%

* Qtrly comparable brand revenues declined 18% compared to a 9% increase last year

* Sees q1 adjusted net income in range of $0.8 to $2.4 million

* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.02-$0.06

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.78-$2.19

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures $140-$160 million

* Gaap net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $586.7 million from $647.2 million

* Gaap net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $586.7 million from $647.2 million

* Adjusted net revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 9% to $590.1 million