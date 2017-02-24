Feb 24 RHB Bank Bhd
* qtrly revenue 2.56 billion rgt
* qtrly net profit 261.24 million rgt
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7
million rgt
* proposed final single tier cash dividend of 7 sen per
share
* "malaysian banking sector growth is expected to be modest"
* "group‟s performance for the financial year 2017 is
expected to be better than the previous financial year"
* "domestic demand is expected to remain resilient in 2017,
exports are expected to show a moderate recovery"
* year ago qtrly net profit 363.4 million rgt, revenue 2.82
billion rgt
Source text (bit.ly/2lQzpIT)
