June 21 RHC Capital Corp-

* RHC Capital Corporation announces amalgamation agreement

* RHC Capital amalgamation will proceed as an amalgamation of vela with a wholly-owned subsidiary of rhc incorporated specifically for transaction

* RHC Capital Corp says each share of vela will be exchanged for approximately 3.5271 common shares of rhc

* Amalco will issue to rhc one fully paid and non-assessable amalco common share for each rhc share issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: