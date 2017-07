July 11 (Reuters) - RHEINLAND HOLDING AG

* FY SALES VOLUME IN THE RESIDUAL CREDIT AND PURCHASE PRICE INSURANCE INCREASED FROM 123.7 TO 159.8 MILLION EUROS​

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF EUR 16.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.6 MILLION)