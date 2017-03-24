UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Rheinmetall Ag
* Says has founded JV with Rohde & Schwarz
* Says will hold 74.9 percent of joint venture with Rohde & Schwarz
* Joint venture to compete for two major german procurement projects: motako, which stands for “mobile tactical communications”, and “motiv”, short for “mobile tactical information network" Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources