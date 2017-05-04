UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Rheinmetall
* Says q1 consolidated sales up 14% to €1,349 million in the first quarter
* Says q1 operating earnings for the group improve by 61% or €19 million to €50 million
* Says q1 automotive increases sales to €737 million and profitability to 8.4%
* Says strong sales growth in defence of 16% to €612 million and improvement in earnings of €7 million
* Says forecast for fiscal 2017 confirmed
* Says operating margin for the rheinmetall group will remain at the previous year’s level of 6.3%.
* Says expects operating result in automotive to climb again, operating margin of at least 8%, earnings will continue to improve in defence in 2017, sees operating ebit margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.
* Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q1 sales 1.34 bln eur, for EBIT 42.2 mln eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources