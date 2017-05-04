May 4 Rheinmetall

* Says q1 consolidated sales up 14% to €1,349 million in the first quarter

* Says q1 operating earnings for the group improve by 61% or €19 million to €50 million

* Says q1 automotive increases sales to €737 million and profitability to 8.4%

* Says strong sales growth in defence of 16% to €612 million and improvement in earnings of €7 million

* Says forecast for fiscal 2017 confirmed

* Says operating margin for the rheinmetall group will remain at the previous year’s level of 6.3%.

* Says expects operating result in automotive to climb again, operating margin of at least 8%, earnings will continue to improve in defence in 2017, sees operating ebit margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%.

* Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q1 sales 1.34 bln eur, for EBIT 42.2 mln eur