March 13 Rheinmetall AG:

* Rheinmetall receives order from American carmaker

* New kind of coolant valve goes into series production

* Series production of the valves is scheduled to start in 2019, with the contract set to run for about five years

* Placed by a major American carmaker and destined for the nafta market, the order has a lifetime value of over $25 million Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)